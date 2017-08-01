LTFRB defends ruling on Uber suspension

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Body (LTFRB) defended its decision to suspend Uber operations despite criticisms from the public.

The transport regulatory body also issued a stern warning to Uber not to use public convenience as an excuse to defy orders. The suspension was handed down following the company’s defiance of the agency’s July 26 order not to accredit new drivers and cars into the transport network company’s (TNC) platform. LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said the agency has to execute the law, maintaining that LTFRB cannot just fine Uber, as well as Grab every time they violate the law. She added that there is no problem if companies want to do business in the country as long as they follow the law.