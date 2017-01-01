Lots of fun, food and prizes define the 2016 Lucky Supermarket Christmas party for the employees

The Annual Lucky Supermarket Christmas Party took a centre stage last December 9 at Kum Koon Restaurant, amid the giggles and smiles of all employees from the two stores, Winnipeg Ave. and Jefferson branch respectively.

Samantha Nguyen, the manager, together with some members of the management handed down prizes to all employees and Nguyen recognized 5 employees who have been working for more than 5 years.

Hosted by Tien and Kiet, the party went with a bang! Individual and group dancing routines were purely genuine. The fun and the excitement on the dance floor were considered contagious, everyone wanted to join and loose themselves into the crowd. Everyone got the gifts with wide smiles. Food is great and everyone enjoyed what Kum Koon had served.