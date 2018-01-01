Local officials cite increase in number of Mayon evacuees

The number of evacuees in Albay province swelled to almost 84,500 as the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) strongly advised the public to be vigilant and desist from entering the eight kilometer-radius danger zone.

The threats of a possible major explosion of Mt. Mayon resulted in the surge of evacuees now totaling to 84,425 individuals or 21,987 families from the 61 barangays within the danger zone. The Provincial Disaster Operation Center in Legazpi City reported that the figure consists of 15,000 individuals or 3,696 families higher than the recorded number of individuals or families evacuated from the danger zone as of Tuesday. The evacuees are currently sheltered in 79 evacuations centers located in different Albay towns.