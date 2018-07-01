Local Filipino-Canadian Pop R&B/Soul Singer-Songwriter YVANNE releases her debut single ‘My Heart is Home’

Released on the first day of summer – June 21, 2018 – Yvanne’s debut single ‘My Heart is Home’ is the perfect addition to one’s Summer playlist.

Yvanne wrote this song in Toronto back in 2016. The early stages of production was done at Orange Lounge Studios where famous artists like Justin Bieber and Madonna also recorded their hit songs. The track was completed back home in Winnipeg – where the dream began – with Producer Maurel ‘Maui’ Zamora of MP Studium.

With an entire catalog of original music in queue for visioning, production and release, Yvanne guarantees that ‘My Heart is Home’ is simply the start.

‘My Heart is Home’ is now available across all major online music platforms. Add ‘My Heart is Home’ to your Summer playlist today!