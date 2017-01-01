Liza Soberano high on list of world’s most beautiful faces

Young actress Liza Soberano landed on the top of the list of 100 most beautiful faces in 2016 for the second year in a row, landing second in the list after ranking 6th in 2015. In the World’s Most Handsome Faces, actors Enrique Gil and Daniel Padilla took the 33rd and 76th spots, respectively.

The world famous 100 Faces List, now in its 27th year, is generally considered to be the most internationally recognized and influential list of its kind. The Independent Critics, a diverse group led by professional film critic TC Candler, publishes the annual list taking into account approximately 85,000 female and 95,000 male celebrities from 196 countries. The winners for this year are English fashion model Jourdan Dunn and Dutch actor Michiel Huisman.