Little Elf-Girl Lost

(Sonnet I: The Birth)

She is born of the fey winds and the misty leaves

Of golden-pillow tree branches in which she lives

Her hair flows a soft stream with eyes like little runes

Skin so smooth sparkling as if stars in quiet noons

She rouses from a nest made of potpourri bits

Yawning observing as far as her mind permits

The only sound are her breaths and the ringdoves’ coos

Forming into a song that no one can refuse

She finally realizes that lives abound

In the woodland where she dwells as she turns around

Hummingbirds and fireflies frolicking in the air

In this quiet solitude life can be so fair

But suddenly as the moon casts its nightly spell

She slowly curls in fear and then she feels unwell