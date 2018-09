Would you like to learn the FILIPINO Language?

The Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers, Inc (MAFTI) has a program for you…

What: Filipino Language Class for Adults (Filipino Courses 1 & 2)

Open to: Filipino and Non-Filipino Adults

Age Requirement: 18 years old or above

Fee: $120.00 (to be paid upon registration or on the 1st session day)

Number of Sessions: 12 sessions (per course)

When: Filipino 1 (for Beginners only)

Every: Tuesday

From: 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Starting: September 25, 2018

Until: December 11, 2018

Filipino 2 (for those who completed Filipino1 only)

Every: Tuesday

From: 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Starting: January 8, 2019

Until: March 26, 2019

Where: Tyndall Park Community School (in the Library)

2221 King Edward Street (corner of Burrows & King Edward), Winnipeg, Manitoba

For more information, please contact any of the following:

Vicky Cabrera at (204) 880-6395 or e-mail vicky.sa.cabrera@gmail.com

Genalyn Tan at (204) 890-7894 or e-mail: genalyntan@yahoo.com

Gemma Dalayoan at (204) 697-1934 or e-mail: gdalayoan@gmail.com

Note: Filipino Course Outline will be sent upon receiving and confirming the Registration.