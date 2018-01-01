Lacson proposes expulsion of any senator attending House con-ass

Minority Leader Franklin Drilon disclosed on Wednesday that Senator Panfilo Lacson wants any senator, who would attend the House of Representatives’ proposed constituent assembly (con-Ass) to be expelled from the Senate,

Drilon refused to say if he knew of any senator who had expressed interest in supporting the Con-Ass being pushed by the lower chamber. He added that Lacson’s proposal manifests the strong sentiments of the senators in so far as voting separately or jointly. In amending the Constitution, lawmakers could either opt for a constitutional convention (Con-Con) where members of the body would be voted by the people, or legislators would convene in a con-ass to revise the 1987 Constitution.