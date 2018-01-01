La Aunor is back on small screen

Superstar Nora Aunor is grateful to be part of GMA 7’s newest primetime offering, “Extraordinary Love,”

Ate Guy, as La Aunor is popularly known, is happy to be reunited with former co-stars as well as movie staff and crews.

Newcomer Joy Berry was just as thrilled as she only used to watch her movies, but now is acting alongside the Superstar. For her part, Director Gina Alajar is all praises for La Aunor saying she makes them all feels relaxed around her. They previously acted together in films like “Andrea, Paano Ba ang Maging Isang Ina?” “Bulaklak sa City Jail,” “Condemned” and “Tatlong Ina, Isang Anak.”