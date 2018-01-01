KZ Tandingan to hold concert at MOA

KZ Tandingan will be having a concert on June 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 26-year-old former participant of “Singer 2018” in China will have a reunion performance with her former ASAP Soul Sessions co-members Jay-R, Kyla, Daryl Ong, and Jason Dy. Other special guest performers are Iñigo Pascual, Moira Dela Torre, and KZ’s boyfriend TJ Monterde. Now that KZ, whose full name is Kristine Zhenie Tandingan, is making it big, she can’t help but recall her participation in the first season of “The X Factor Philippines” in 2012, particularly when she became part of the bottom two. She shared that that she believed it took a while for her singing career to take off as God has amazing plans for everyone.