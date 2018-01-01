KZ Tandingan conquers anxieties to beat Jessie J

Prior to the start of the February 9 episode of Chinese singing competition “The Singers,” Kristine Zhenie Lobrigas Tandingan or popularly known as KZ Tandingan, revealed to her manager, Erickson Raymundo, how nervous she was.

Raymundo had an exchange of messages with his ward sometime before the show. He assured the 25-year-old soul singer that it’s okay to feel that way. The reassuring words boosted her morale as she promised to give her best on the show. Tandingan then proceeded to beat her idol Jessie J after performing a jazz rendition of Adele’s “Rolling in the deep.” Jessie J has been dubbed as the audience favorite for four consecutive weeks in China’s most popular reality TV singing competition. Professional singers from various nations over the world compete with each other to win the audience votes.