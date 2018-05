Kristine Hermosa is back after long hiatus

Kristine Hermosa is back doing TV series.

The pretty actress plays the goddess Malaya on ABS-CBN’s fantasy series “Bagani.” The series also star Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Matteo Guidicelli, and Makisig Morales. Since marrying Oyo Sotto, Kristine has taken a backseat from showbiz to prioritize taking care of her husband and four kids. It took her eight years since she graced primetime television, with her last project on ABS-CBN being “Noah” in 2010