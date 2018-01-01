Kris Aquino reaches out to Paolo Duterte’s rant

Kris Aquino peacefully reaches out to Paolo Duterte in reply to the latter’s tirade against the EDSA People Power Revolution and to the actress herself.

The presidential son posted on his Facebook account last Feb. 20 that the commemoration of EDSA is a reminder of a broken promise of the past two Aquino administrations and the corruption that prevailed. Paolo also took a dig at Kris personally by telling her to avoid being dramatic, go play PS4 instead and added an #eatshitanddie hashtag in the end. For her part, Kris kept her cool and reached out directly to Paolo through her social media accounts. She suggested that they meet and talk things through by having coffee or San Miguel beer. She also said she doesn’t know how to play PS4 and promised that she won’t be dramatic when they come face to face. The actress clarified that she and Duterte have never met nor have they been formally introduced. The resigned vice mayor of Davao City has not replied to the actress’ invitation thus far.