Korean TV stars Song Hye-Kyo, Song Joong-Ki got married

Actress Song Hye-Kyo, 35, and actor Song Joong-Ki, 32, who played lovers in a TV drama series, tied the knot in real life in a star-studded closed-door ceremony in Seoul.

The 16-episode military romance series “Descendants of the Sun” was a major hit in South Korea and enjoyed huge popularity at home and across Asia It tells the story of an army captain Yoo Si-jin (Song Joong-ki) who was sent on a peacekeeping mission to a fictional war-torn country, where he meets and falls in love with Dr. Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo) working with a medical NGO.