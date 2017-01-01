KidFish Ice Derby

The 3rd annual KidFish ice fishing fundraising derby took place on Sunday, January 8. Over 1200 competitors attended this year’s event despite the cold temperature. 100% of the money raised is donated to the Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg, Cancer Care Manitoba, and several other ‘kid’ related charities. The goal this year was to hit $40,000. Judging by the generosity of everyone who bought entry tickets, bought raffle tickets, and donated to the food tent jar plus with help from all of the event sponsors, there is a good chance that we hit our goal.

As volunteer videographer for the event, I was free to walk around the entire derby area gathering footage throughout the day. I was very proud to notice that our Filipino community was well represented once again at an outdoors fundraising event. We may not be ‘designed’ for this weather, as we often joke, but I love how Filipino-Canadians here embrace winter activities with ice fishing being no exception.

The food offered to all in attendance was phenomenal, especially considering that it was all absolutely free. All kids received a free ice fishing rod, every fish brought to the measuring tent was awarded with a great prize as well, draw prizes and giveaways were constant throughout the day, and the prize packages for the Top 5 Kids and Top 10 Adults were ridiculous. Truly an amazing event to participate in.

Photos by Gary Frankel and Erik Labaupa