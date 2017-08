Kaye Abad pregnant with first child

Kaye Abad is having a baby with husband Paul Jake Castillo.

This was joyfully announced by the actress by posting a photo of her sonogram on social media. She used the hashtags “MayBabyCastilloNaSiAbad,” “blessed,” and “excited.” The 35-year old actress and husband Paul Jake Castillo were married six months ago in Cebu and have been living there. She said she wants to have three kids at most.