KathNiel thanks media, fans for respecting their privacy

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla said they will not always give information about their relationship as they thanked the media and their fans for respecting their privacy.

The Kapamilya stars have publicly admitted they are officially a couple for more than five years. Their recent work together was the blockbuster romantic drama movie “The Hows of Us,” directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. The movie earned ?35.9 million on its first day and ?279.5 million on its fifth day, making it the biggest opening weekend of a Filipino film of all time. On the 6th day, the movie earned 318 million.