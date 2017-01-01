Karen Ibasco is Miss Philippines Earth 2017

Karen Ibasco was crowned Miss Philippines Earth on Saturday and will represent the country in the Miss Earth international pageant later this year.

Ibasco, a physicist from Manila, succeeded last year winner Loren Mar Artajos. Her advocacy is conserving energy and embracing renewable and sustainable sources. The main advocacy of the Manila-based pageant is environmental protection. The Philippines has won the Miss Earth crown thrice. The Miss Earth international pageant will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 4.

