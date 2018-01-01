K-drama episode features Ejay Falcon, Lauren Young

The Korean drama “Where Stars Land,” a.k.a “Fox Bride Star” which premiered on Korean TV channel SBS last Oct. 1, is about the lives of workers at Incheon International Airport.

In episodes 7 and 8, Falcon played Filipino tourist Ian Santos who entered South Korea using a forged passport in order to see his wife Mari, played by Young, who was about to give birth and was waiting for him at Incheon Airport. According Nielsen Korea, episode 7 garnered a rating of 7.2 percent to place 13th nationwide while episode 8 got 9 percent to place fifth. The show stars Lee Je-hoon, Chae Soo-bin and Lee Dong Gun. It placed first with a score of 266.6 points in Korea’s Content Power Index (CPI), a measurement of the popularity, social media posts and influence on consumer behavior of prime time entertainment programs.