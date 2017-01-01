Jolina Magdangal pregnant with second baby

Actress Jolina Magdangal announced during her birthday celebration on their morning show “Magandang Buhay” on Tuesday, November 7 that she and husband Mark Escueta are expecting their second child.

Mark and their son Pele joined the program to announce her pregnancy, where Pele held a transparent balloon with Jolina’s ultrasound inside, and cutely said, “I’m Kuya Pele.” Jolina confirmed she is nine weeks pregnant.

Her fellow hosts and momshies Melai Cantiveros and Karla Estrada also gave their inspiring messages and well-wishes.

Karla also shared that because of her excitement for the couple, she had already announced Jolina’s pregnancy even before the couple did.