Jolina Magdangal pregnant with second baby

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Entertainment, Philippine News
Jolina Magdangal pregnant with second baby

Actress Jolina Magdangal announced during her birthday celebration on their morning show “Magandang Buhay” on Tuesday, November 7 that she and husband Mark Escueta are expecting their second child.

Mark and their son Pele joined the program to announce her pregnancy, where Pele held a transparent balloon with Jolina’s ultrasound inside, and cutely said, “I’m Kuya Pele.” Jolina confirmed she is nine weeks pregnant.

Her fellow hosts and momshies Melai Cantiveros and Karla Estrada also gave their inspiring messages and well-wishes.

Karla also shared that because of her excitement for the couple, she had already announced Jolina’s pregnancy even before the couple did.

Related »

Kick off for the Holidays in RP

Kick off for the Holidays in RP

Trump makes a fool of himself again

Trump makes a fool of himself again

Adoption

Adoption

Philippines hands over Asean chairmanship to Singapore

Philippines hands over Asean chairmanship to Singapore