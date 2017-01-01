Jolina and family now safe after accident

Jolina Magdangal and her husband Mark Escueta updated their followers through social media about the car crash they experienced and assured everybody that they are fine.

The couple together with their son Pele was on their way to the airport early Monday morning to catch a 5am flight to Hong Kong, when their car was hit from behind by a van whose driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. The family was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in Quezon City where they were discharged at 6 a.m. Jolina sustained a bump on her head but was eventually cleared by the doctors. Their son Pele was unhurt. Jolina also shared a photo of her family, saying they were given clearance by the doctor to travel to Hong Kong.