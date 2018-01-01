JM de Guzman admits giving flowers to Angelica Panganiban

The cat is out of the bag.

JM de Guzman admitted he is the mystery man who gave Angelica Panganiban a rose bouquet last January. The actor-model shared the secret on “Push Now Na” with Darla Sauler, adding that Angelica is the kind of girl who deserves to be given flowers even if it isn’t Valentine’s Day. He said however, that he isn’t hoping if Angelica could be his girlfriend. Recall that the actress shared a picture of a rose bouquet on her Instagram Story but did not reveal who was behind the act. The two were co-stars in hit romcom “That Thing Called Tadhana.”