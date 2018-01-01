Jean Garcia to star in anti-drug film with Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin

Through an Instagram post last July 27, actress Jean Garcia shared her excitement to be part of the upcoming film “Kaibigan” together with Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin.

Garcia will also be working actors Cesar Montano, Alvin Anson, Presidential Communications Operations Office assistant secretary Mocha Uson, and musical duo and twins Jessie and Christian Perkins. Produced by Tess and Tarny Perkins, the twins’ parents, “Kaibigan” is a partnership with the Dangerous Drugs Board, seemingly hinting at the film’s theme. As per the post from the official Facebook page of the agency, the partnership hopes to “further strengthen the anti-drug campaign” and is in the promotion of the “anti -drug advocacy”. Meanwhile, the Perkins Twins official Facebook page, shared last July 27 some photos taken at press conference held that day in ICON Hotel in Timog Avenue, Quezon City.

Baldwin is the brother of Alec Baldwin and the father of model Hailey Baldwin, the fiancée of Justin Bieber.