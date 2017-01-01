ISIS funds triggers Maute’s attack of Marawi

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año said the Maute group attacked Marawi to justify the funding given to them by the middle-east based ISIS.

Speaking to CNN Philippines’ News Night on Wednesday, Año said the ISIS under Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi gave the Maute group at least $1.5 million for the Marawi siege. It took five months of fighting before the government finally declared victory against the extremist group on October 23. ISIS aims to create an Islamic State in Iraq, Syria, and in other parts of the world.