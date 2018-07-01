Intriguing drama series unfolds in GMA Network

Sunshine Cruz and Bing Loyzaga make their comeback bid in television via the new GMA drama series “Kapag Nahati Ang Puso”

“Kapag Nahati Ang Puso” is about Rio Matias (Sunshine Cruz) and Claire del Valle (Bea Binene) who become rivals without knowing their real relationship as biological mother and daughter. Their paths crossed and both fall in love with Joaquin Espiritu ((Benjamin Alves). The intriguing drama series also stars Zoren Legaspi, David Licauco, Raquel Villavicencio, Robert Ortega, Sharmaine Santiago, Geleen Eugenio, Nar Cabico and Freddie Webb in a special guest role. “Kapag Nahati Ang Puso” premiered on July 16 and is directed by Gil Tejada Jr.