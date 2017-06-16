Interagency convergence on job generation

The Labor and Trade and Industry departments, together with the City Government of Manila, sign the Declaration of Commitment to achieve the goals of “Ambisyon 2040: Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Buhay,” and the “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” of the Philippine government. Agency representatives, composed of from DOLE, Aurora Halcon, from DTI, Dahlia Nunez and Miguelita Alonzo from City Government of Manila, sign the agreement during the recent Independence Day Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan Learning Sessions at the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Ermita, Manila. (Dodong EchavezIPS)