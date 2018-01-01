Iconic Filipino supermarket coming to Winnipeg

The Seafood City Supermarket will soon be a regular fixture of Garden City Shopping Centre in Winnipeg.

The iconic Filipino-focused grocer is set to open its Winnipeg outlet in summer 2019. Its presence will be most welcome to over 56,000 Filipino residents of the area. The management of Garden City Shopping Centre is in the process of redeveloping the large space formerly occupied by Sears. As projected, the supermarket will be 43,000 sq ft while the remaining space will be occupied by smaller stores.

The Seafood City Supermarket has its other branches in California, Seattle, Hawaii, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Mississauga.

Winnipeg is home to other Filipino-chains such as Jollibee which opened two branches in 2016 and 2017. Another Filipino-based dine-in establishment Max’s Restaurant, is scheduled to open on St. James in the fall of 2018.