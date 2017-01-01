Ice Castles Coming to Winnipeg

This winter, families in Manitoba will have a new Instagram-worthy attraction to create unforgettable memories.

Utah-based Ice Castles is announcing its newest location this season in Winnipeg. The attraction, scheduled to open in late December, will be built at Parks Canada Place at The Forks National Historic Site, located just South of the Esplanada Riel adjacent to the Red River.

“We are thrilled to bring Ice Castles to Winnipeg this season,” said CEO Ryan Davis, “Our hope is that Ice Castles will give families who live in or visit Manitoba an inexpensive way to enjoy the outdoors together, even in winter.”

Ice Castles is a seasonal entertainment company that creates elaborate, interactive castles each winter in several cities across North America, but this is the first year Winnipeg will host the frozen, family-friendly experience.

How it’s made

Creating each ice castle is a chilling labor of love. Ice artisans spend several weeks working ten-hour days, often in bitterly cold temperatures, growing and harvesting tens of thousands of icicles. Each icicle is shaped and hand-placed onto existing ice formations before getting sprayed with water. The result is a breathtaking work of art spiraling up to 40 feet high. The ice is embedded with color-changing LED lights set to a musical soundtrack at night.

Construction on the acre-sized ice castle in Winnipeg has already begun.

Partners Involved

Ice Castles has partnered with Parks Canada to secure a famous, central location in Winnipeg.

“We’re very excited to see this frozen spectacle coming to Parks Canada Place at the Forks National Historic Site,” said Marilyn Peckett, Superintendent with Parks Canada’s Manitoba Field Unit. “Ice Castles is new to Winnipeg and a well-established company. We look forward to drawing visitors to our celebrated, historic meeting place for a dazzling new experience.”

“The Forks has really become a winter activity destination,” said Paul Jordan, CEO, The Forks North Portage. “We’re glad to be a partner in hosting Ice Castles, giving visitors yet another reason to layer up and enjoy the magic that winter brings to The Forks.”

Ice Castles backstory

Ice Castles was founded by Brent Christensen, a Utah father of six who was looking for ways for his family to enjoy the outdoors together, even in winter. He created an ice cave in the front yard of their home, which ultimately brought out more than just his own children. As crowds of locals flocked to see his front yard creation, Christensen realized he was onto something big. Ice Castles will have six locations in cities across Canada and the United States this winter.

