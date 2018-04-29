Hot Yoga For MS

Join me on April 21 for Hot Yoga with Raymark !

This year will be the 10th year my team and I will be taking part in the #MSwalk and what better way to celebrate than to have a community fundraiser. The yoga class is beginner friendly and all levels are welcome !

To join the class please contact me for pre-registration info!

The class will be a minimum donation of $10.

Donations of $20 or more will be eligible for a tax receipt.

For those of you who are interested in making a donation, but don’t want to go to the yoga class: 1. follow this link to make a donation at mswalks.ca and see my name or,

2.Stop by Awesome Hot Yoga as they will be accepting cash donations or;

3.You can now send me and e-transfer at teamfaithfundraising@gmail.com !

Thank you for your continued support and help to reach our team goal of $1000 !

Thank you Ray Mark for donating your time to hold this event ! and thank you to Marc of Awesome Hot Yoga for donating your studio !! xoxo