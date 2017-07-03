Horn beats Pacquiao for WBO welterweight crown

Former school teacher Jeff Horn is the new World Boxing Organization welterweight champion.

The 29-year-old Horn proved his detractors wrong in his fight against Manny Pacquiao, as he convinced the three judges to score the fight 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 to the Australian after 12 rounds.

Pacquiao, 38, is an eight-weight world champion and is a Senator in the Philippines. He is considered one of the greatest fighters of his generation. His camp had predicted a “short and sweet” win over Horn, a 2012 Australian Olympian. Pacquiao connected on 182 total punches, 123 of which were power punches, while Horn managed to land just 92. Horn’s upset win, however, didn’t sit well even with NBA stars and Hollywood celebrities, who did not hold back on social media in venting out their disappointment over the shocking turn of events.

Top Rank reporter Crystina Poncher told Pacquiao about the rematch clause in the contract and boxing’s only eight-division champion gave a positive response.