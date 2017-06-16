Hey, You! Don’t Sing That Song!

(False Sense of Entitlement)

Story #1:

Justin Bieber covers the song “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division. Many fans of the seminal English Post-Punk band protested, starting to ridicule Bieber; some even went to the extent of issuing threats and denigrating Bieber’s character and his entire family.

Story #2:

The Philippine Pop singer Charice Pempengco (now Jake Zyrus) regularly performs her covers of songs by the American band Nirvana. Many Rock-music enthusiasts reacted by insulting Zyrus, even going to the extent of shaming him an making fun of his sexual preference and orientation.

Are these people who express their hateful and over-the-top reactions to what the likes of Bieber and Zyrus have decided to do being reasonable? Are their expressions of disgust and anger valid? Are they evil-hearted bullies who were most likely just projecting their own insecurities and incapability?

Yes.

More so, these hateful individuals are selfish, self-centered, and delusional.

A False Sense of Entitlement

The problem with many music enthusiasts is that they develop a false sense of ownership and entitlement and attachment to certain bands or kinds of music just because they happened to love these. They now think and believe that no one else could listen to, perform, sing, or render versions of such songs but only themselves–especially when they perceive that the person “touching” “their songs” is out of their cool league.

For me, once a work of art or music or anything at all has been released publicly, it becomes available for everyone’s use. In fact, even the original creator could not really stop others from using his creation; instead, he could just demand user’s fee or royalty, or at least, acknowledgment, from whoever has used his song or art.

People who are afflicted with this sense of entitlement are also experiencing some form of delusion—in which they believe that only they have the right to touch whatever it is that they have fallen in love with or have developed fondness for or attachment to. Such selfishness and self-centeredness!

Sa Madaling Salita

Hindi dapat maging mapoot ang pakikitungo sa kapwa natin. Kahit pa hindi natin gusto ang mga kagustuhan o desisyon ng ibang tao, e hayaan nating tahakin nila ang kanilang sariling mga direksyon sa buhay—basta ba wala silang nasasaktan nang pisikál sa mga kagustuhang iyan.

And pagkamuhi sa mga kagustuhan ng ibang tao, kahit na wala namang iligál sa mga ito o wala namang nasasaktan sa kanilang mga desisyon, e nagbabadya lang ng pagkamakasarili, pagkasarado ng isipan, at pagka-itim ng budhi ng taong madaling magsilab ang poot at galit sa kapwa niya kahit na wala naman itong masamang ginagawa.

People should be judged not by their race, religion, or choices in life; instead, if we need to, we should judge others by their character, attitude, and wrongdoings. As long as a person is not physically harming anyone or doing something illegal, she must be left free to make her own choices without the need to be ridiculed or, worse, threatened for this.