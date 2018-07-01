Help us reach our goal… our dream… the world karate championships In Dublin, Ireland

The writers: Lee Angela Igne – 1st Degree Black Belt, Instructor and Coach for WSAA

Lynn Igne – Brown Belt Black Stripe, Jr. Instructor for WSAA

Our summer is indeed full of serious training, fun, excitement and blessings!

On June 22, we started a Fundraising page on Facebook. To date, we have received $374 from friends and family, some directly through the page, some through e-transfers, some are by mail and some even brings them to our home in person. Not only that we are blessed with all the help we are getting but running to our community mailbox everyday to see if we got mail helps us build our stamina and keeps us in shape too!

On July 2, we started promoting our Fundraiser: Bud, Pizza and Pasta at the Essence Event Centre CanadInns Garden City. It is such a big surprise from friends and businesses who volunteered in extending their help to us by sponsoring silent auction prizes. To date, we sold over 200 tickets! We are very grateful to all who generously volunteered to help sell the tickets. Many thanks to Lorie Policarpio, so far she sold the most number of tickets and is still selling. Thank you to Arlene Dayanghirang, Imelda Casimiro, Alda Ruiz, Ester Camuyong, Fermel Distajo, Ivana Chu, Kristine Arenas & The Glee Club, Jaynor Kahal, the staff of Belgian Alliance Credit Union Jefferson Branch and Cris Gomez.

We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the following: Adam Waud, Girl Carino DJ Shockwave, Angelic Bagsic, Jason Abraham Signs and Designs, JP Sumbilio, Nonie Nelson Manalili, Paul and Geraldine Ong, CKJS 810AM Good Morning Philippines, Filipino Journal, Cantiveros Family Food and Papa Dee; Silent aution and door prizes donors: Fran Vasu of DKF

Fashion, Maria Cabal Sarao, Elaine Sauler-Tumbokon, Orly Sanchez, Councilor Devi Sharma and Garry Alejo of Gemstone Digital Graphics.

To date, the total amount raised for the trip to WKC World Championship on October 27-November 2, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland: $1,520. The following cash donors include Ray Duque of Ray Duque Autocare, Manny and Emy Adao of Bakerite, Belgina Alliance Credit Union, Jefferson Branch, Rosini del Rosario, Lea Magsino, Madel Samaniego, Faye Ramos, Victor Santoyo, Leila Castro, Maria Salceda, Rommel Simbulan, Joseph Family, Santoyo Family, Benny Malaso, Sandra Isi, Leo Chuatoco; UP Sigma Alpha Nu Sorority: Lira Catalan, Bam Pareno, Gina Tolentino, Michelle Ferrer, JoAnn Bars, and Carlos Zenarosa of UP Alpha Sigma Fraternity.

More update of donors and sponsors will follow in the next issue of the Filipino Journal.