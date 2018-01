Head of United Kingdom-Based Recruitment Team pays Courtesy Call on Secretary Bello

Director Drewe Phillips (left photo), Head of Recruit2healthcare Ltd., a UK-based recruitment team, discusses opportunities of Filipino healthcare professionals in the UK with Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III (right photo), during a courtesy call at the DOLE Central Office in Intramuros, Manila.

(Photo by Dodong Echavez, IPS)