Happy New Year

Three Hundred Sixty Five (365) days of 2016 are coming to an end. The beginning of 2017 is fast approaching. Let us recall the beautiful events and things that happened the past days, as well as the mountains and hills we had gone through. In all of these, good or bad, we have to be thankful to our Almighty God, we have to be thankful in everything that comes to us.

Another year, another plans, another wishes, another New Year’s resolutions, another long list of what to do and what to accomplish, another promises to make good and some to be broken!

What do we ask God to provide us for another 365 days of 2017? Is it wealth and riches? Is it silver and gold? Is it more power and become more famous? Is it good health and long life for the whole family? Is it wisdom and wiser than before?

King Solomon gave us the best example of what to ask from the Lord. King Solomon asks for WISDOM. He gave a wise ruling between 2 mothers who came and stood before him, One of them said, “My lord, this woman and I live in the same house, I had a baby while she was there with me. The third day after my child was born, this woman also had a baby. We were alone; there was no one in the house but the two of us.

During the night this woman’s son died because she lay on him. So she got up in the middle of the night and took my son from my side and while I your servant was asleep. She put him by her breast and put her dead son by my breast. The next morning, I got up to nurse my son – and he was dead! But when I looked at him closely in the morning light, I saw that it wasn’t the son I had borne.” The other woman said, “No! The living one is my son; the dead one is yours.” But the first one insisted, “No! The dead one is yours; the living one is mine.” And so they argued before the king. The king said, “This one says my son is alive and your son is dead,’ while that one says, “No! Your son is dead and mine is alive.”

Then the king said, “Bring me a sword.” So they brought a sword for the king. He then gave an order : “Cut the living child in two and give to one and half to the other. The woman whose son was alive was filled with compassion for her son and said to the king. “Please my lord, give her the living baby! Don’t kill him!” But the other said, “Neither I nor you shall have him. Cut him in two.”

Then the king gave his ruling; “Give the living baby to the first woman. Do not kill him; she is the mother.” When all Israel heard the verdict the king had given, they held the king in awe, because they saw that he had WISDOM from GOD to administer justice.

As we ask God what we want and what we need for this coming year 2017, let us all pray for WISDOM. Wisdom is defined as the quality of having experience knowledge and good judgement; the soundness of an action or decision with regard to the application of knowledge and good judgement.

Yes, we make mistakes, we make wrong decisions, but we don’t have to stay where we are at this stage of our lives. We have all the time and all the opportunities to correct, to improve and to change the unfortunate happenings in the past.

Let us all seek first the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness and ALL these things will be added unto us. (Matt. 6:33).

Ask and it will be given to you,; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks, receives; he who seeks finds; and he who knocks, the door will be opened. Matt. 6: 7-8).