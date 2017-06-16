Happy Father’s Day!

Father’s Day is a celebration honoring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonding, and the influence of fathers in society.

Father’s Day typically involves spending time with one’s father or the father figures in one’s life. Small family gatherings and the giving of gifts may be part of the festivities organized for Father’s Day.

A father who is actively involved makes a real difference. He helps his child develop confidence, independent thinking, creativity and so much more. When a father is engaged, the entire family reaps the benefits. Men also tends to encourage children to take initiative, explore and experiment, which is also good. When their toddler faces a challenge, fathers will wait longer before stepping in to help which often gives the child enough time to find a solution on his own.

WHEN A FATHER ISN’T IN THE PICTURE

Is a child’s development compromised when the father isn’t around? Not necessarily. While it’s true that behavioural problems generally show up in children with an absent father, other factors may come into play, such as poverty or the lack of a support network.

When a child lacks the presence of a father in his life, it’s important that he still have contact with trustworthy men such as grandfather, uncle or family friend. Whatever the situation is, it’s important that the child have male role models to serve as guides and with whom to bond.

Fathers who can count on the support of their partner in bringing up their child feel more confident and capable. The benefits of paternal involvement continue into later years. Children who can count on the fathers during adolescent have lower risk of dropping out of school, developing behavioural problems, suffering from anxiety and depression. In general, these children will be happier and succeed better in life.

TWO IS BETTER!

A man’s participation in a child upbringing is first and foremost is up to him. But it also depends on the mother! Fathers will assume more responsibility and more capable when the child’s mother supports them. Men will then place more importance on their role as father and be happier for it.

However, some women find it difficult to make room for the father. Others have a tendency to always tell him what to do and how to do it. “This attitude sends a message to men that they aren’t good and causes some fathers to back off”. It is therefore important that mothers let fathers do things their way and remember thatthe differences are good for their child’s development.

TWO is never too many when caring for a child! The tasks and challenges aren’t as heavy when they’re shared. “With two involved adults, everything doubles: Time, Money, Patience, Grandparents, Everything!

REMEMBER:

Fathers play an important role in a child’s development.

An involved father helps his child react well to unexpected situations, develop creativity, become more independent and build self-esteem.

In cases of separation, it’s important that both parents work together and actively participate in raising the young child.

Our FATHER in HEAVEN is the BEST FATHER we have! GOD must be in the center of FAMILY lives!

GOD BLESS ALL FATHERS!