Gov’t to ratify Paris climate agreement

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the Paris Agreement on Climate Change signifying the government’s intent to be legally-bound to the accord at the international level.

On Wednesday, March 1 the Office of the President will submit the signed ‘Instrument of Accession’ to the Senate for concurrence as the final step in the ratification process. . The “Instrument of Accession” is a document signifying the Philippines’ ratification of the historic climate change agreement. The Paris Agreement on Climate Change is the first-ever legally-binding global agreement on climate change signed by a total of 194 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 in the French capital.