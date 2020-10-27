GMA News and Public Affairs wins big at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2020

GMA Network’s News and Public Affairs programs and personalities triumphed as National Winners in the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA’s) 2020, dominating the Philippine contingent in the news and documentary categories.

Besting other nominees from the country is GMA news pillar Jessica Soho who won as Best News Anchor for GMA Network’s flagship newscast 24 Oras. Her award-winning news magazine show “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho: Denmark Special” emerged as Best Infotainment Program.

Meanwhile, 24 Oras’ “Lakad sa EDSA” news report was named Best Single News Story. GMA News reporter Raffy Tima walked the stretch of EDSA along with other workers who were traveling to their workplace by foot due to the lack of transportation amid the community quarantine.

The Atom Araullo Specials’ “COVID-19: Nang Tumigil ang Mundo,” was recognized as Best Documentary Program (One-off). The compelling documentary narrated the ongoing battle of the Philippines against COVID-19, with vignettes on how the pandemic has altered the lives not only of Filipinos but of the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, Reel Time Exclusives’ (RTx) “Ang Huling Saklolo ni Marcelo” won Best Short Form Content. This poignant online documentary featured an overseas Filipino worker in Saudi Arabia pleading for help on video days before he died due to COVID-19. “RTx” was an off shoot of award-winning documentary brand Reel Time which was born during the community quarantine.

Finally, winning second time in a row as Best Lifestyle Host was Drew Arellano. Drew was recognized for the Biyahe ni Drew episode “Drew Hits the Road: Taiwan’s Secrets to Long Life”.

As National Winners, they will represent the Philippines in the Grand Awards and Gala Final on December 3 and 4. The AAA’s honors excellence in craft and technical disciplines across multiple platforms including television, digital, mobile, streaming, and any other emerging technologies. It has been established to serve the creative industries as the pinnacle of their achievement in content creation and media production.