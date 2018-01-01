Getting beyond ourselves

I have one of those friends who seems to be better than I am at about everything. He is smarter; he thinks more deeply; he knows where to find better places to go with his family. He is even a better writer. Spending time with him challenges me to become a better, more thoughtful person. His standard of excellence challenges me on to greater things.

That highlights a spiritual principle: It’s crucial for us to spend time in God’s Word so we can connect with the person of CHRIST. Reading about the impact of JESUS’ unconditional LOVE for us compels me to love without demand. HIS mercy and HIS free distribution of GRACE to the most undeserving make me ashamed of my tendency to withhold forgiveness and seek revenge.

I find myself becoming a more thankful person when I realize that, despite my shameful fallenness, the LORD has clothed me in the beauty of HIS perfect righteousness. HIS amazing ways and unsurpassed wisdom motivate and transform me. It’s hard to be content with my life as it is when in HIS presence I am drawn to become more like HIM.

The apostle Paul calls us to the joy of beholding CHRIST. As we do so, we are “being transformed into the same image from glory to glory” (2 COR.3:18).

LORD, help us to come into Your presence with eyes and hearts wide open to all that YOU are and want us to become. Thank You for revealing Yourself to us and for the joy of basking in the greatness of Your glory.

STAY CLOSE TO GOD AND YOU WILL NEVER BE THE SAME.

WITH GOD, NEW BEGINNINGS ARE POSSIBLE IN OUR HEARTS.

GOD GIVES FRESH STARTS FROM THE INSIDE OUT.GOD CAN USE YOU AT ANY AGE – IF YOU ARE WILLING.

WHEN EVERYONE ELSE FAILS, JESUS IS YOUR MOST TRUSTED FRIEND.

THE STRENGTH OF OUR ACTIONS SHOULD MATCH THE STRENGTH OF OUR WORDS.

GOD COMFORTS US SO THAT WE CAN COMFORT OTHERS.