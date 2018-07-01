Gary Valenciano says he’s cleared of the big ‘C’

Singer Gary Valenciano has assured his fans and people from the entertainment industry that his doctors have cleared him of cancer.

Gary underwent surgery in May after his doctors discovered a problem in his left main coronary artery during a medical checkup. After his heart bypass, doctors discovered that he also had kidney cancer. The doctors then removed 30% of his right kidney to make sure none of the cancer cells remained. The singer-actor expressed thanks to God because the doctors detected the cancer at its early stages. . He’s currently on leave from showbiz but is excited to be back soon.