Gabbi Garcia hits back to bashers’ body shaming

Actress Gabbi Garcia posted her unfiltered photo with a brave caption as a hit back to body-shamers.

The Kapuso actress is campaigning to stop body shaming after posting a powerful message made on Instagram. She told her fans once that despite her flaws, she does not see anything wrong with her body. She also encouraged her followers to stand up against bullying. She also reminded them that they are all beautiful on their own. Gabbi is currently one of the brightest stars in the GMA network after her biggest break in bagging the role as Sang’gre Alena in the reboot of “Encantadia.”