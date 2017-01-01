Frayna stays unbeaten in Germany chess tourney

Filipino Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna is in a six-player tie at the sixth spot with three points after drawing her game with seventh seed Latvian Woman International Master Nino Khomeriki in the fourth round of the Women’s International Open in Erfurt, Germany Tuesday night.

The 21-year old former Far Eastern U chess standout is just a full point behind solo leader and top seed IM Subbaraman Vijayalakshmi of India and half a point off WIM Karolina Olsarova of the Czech Republic and WGMs Mitra Hejazipour of Ireland, Jovana Rapport of Serbia and Mihaela Sandu of Romania. The tournament is her third as she embarks on an ambitious European campaign with the aim of barging into the top 10 in the world’s women’s rankings and clinching the first male international chess grandmaster (GM) title in the Philippines. Her current FIDE rating is 2235. She would automatically clinch the men’s International Master (IM) title if she reaches the 2400-rating which no female chessplayer in the country before her has achieved.