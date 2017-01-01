Foreign assistance pours in for Marawi rehab

Foreign governments have so far pledged financial and humanitarian assistance as the government looks to start its reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts for Marawi.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said that more than P50 billion would be needed to cover the repair and construction of government and private infrastructure. On June 23 while government security forces fought with the Maute terror group, the Australian government sent two AP-3C Orion aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force to provide surveillance support to government troops. Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop had also announced that their government will provide $20 million worth of assistance over four years to civilians affected by the Marawi conflict. On June 27 the Chinese government donated P15 billion for the relief operations. In September, Japan and Thailand have pledged P100 million each for Marawi rehabilitation. The European Commission has also pledged to provide 850,000 euros or about P49 million in humanitarian aid to the country. For its part, the US through the United States Agency for International Development announced that P153 million will be used for humanitarian assistance while over P577 million will be allotted for the stabilization and rehabilitation of the city. Aside from financial assistance, the US has also provided equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.