For our Friends

1. Exercise for 30 minutes each day

2. Drink 8 glasses of water each day.

3. Eat Breakfast like a King, Lunch like a Prince, & Dinner like a Beggar.

4. Eat more foods that are grown on trees & plants, and eat less food that is manufacture in plants.

5. Live with 3 E’s : Energy, Enthusiasm and Empathy.

6. Make time for Prayer & Reflection.

7. Play more Games; Practice Yoga; Avoid Salt. Don’t drink Soda.

8. Read more Books, most especially the Word of God.

9. Sit in Silence for at least 10 minutes a day.

10. Sleep for 8 hours.

11. Take 10-20 minutes walk everyday and while you walk, SMILE.

12. Don’t COMPARE your Life to others, you have no idea what their journey is all about.

13. Time heals everything.

14. Don’t take yourself seriously; no one else does.

15. Don’t waste your precious energy on GOSSIP.

16. ENVY is a waste of time. You have ALL you need.

17. Life is too short to waste time hating anyone. Don’t hate others.

18. Make peace with your past so it won’t spoil the present.

19. No one is in charge of your HAPPINESS except YOU.

20. However GOOD or BAD a situation is, it will change.

21. Remember that you are too BLESSED to be be STRESSED.

22. CALL your FAMILY often.

23. Each day give something to others.

24. Whatever people think of you is none of your business.

25. Life isn’t fair, but it’s still good. ENJOY LIFE !

DON’T EVER CHANGE JUST TO IMPRESS AND PLEASE SOMEONE. CHANGE BECAUSE IT MAKES YOU A BETTER PERSON AND IT LEADS YOU TO A BETTER FUTURE