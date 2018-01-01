Folklorama Makes History: Public can buy tickets online in advance of festival

Manitoba’s favourite multicultural festival, running from August 5 to 18, 2018, has undergone a major change in its 49th year.

“For the first time in Folklorama history, Festival-goers can now purchase tickets online at folklorama.ca. Tickets are for specific pavilions, dates, and show times for all 44 pavilions,” says Teresa Cotroneo, Acting Executive Director. “We are encouraging guests to buy online tickets in advance to make their festival experience customized and convenient. Waiting in line to get into a particular show is a thing of the past as guests are guaranteed entrance to the show time they purchase tickets for.”

Online ticket sales will remain open until one hour before each show time, which allows for the spontaneity of pavilion hopping while guaranteeing entrance. If available, tickets can still be purchased at the door.

“Folklorama has something to fit everyone’s summer schedule, budget, travel bucket list and taste buds,” says Avrom Charach, Folklorama President. “We have been a Winnipeg tradition since 1970 and the success of the Folklorama Festival is not possible without the hard work and dedication of our strong team of volunteers.”

To acknowledge Folklorama’s impact on the Province, the Honourable Cathy Cox, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, delivered an official proclamation today, declaring August 5 to August 18 to be Folklorama Weeks.

Next year Folklorama will celebrate its golden 50th edition! Plans are underway for this important milestone in Manitoba’s history and details will be released in the coming months.

To find out more, visit folklorama.ca.