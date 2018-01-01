Folklorama 2018: 49th Year with 44 Pavilions

Folklorama 2018: 49th Year with 44 Pavilions

Pearl of the Orient Philippine Pavilion runs Week 2: August 12-18

The 49th edition of Folklorama is set to kick-off Sunday, August 5 with 44 pavilions celebrating the largest and longest running cultural festival in North America.

Magdaragat will host the Philippines Pearl of the Orient Pavilion during week 2 of Folklorama starting August 12 to 18 at Petrus Hall at 2426 Inkster Blvd. (near Inkster Blvd and Brookside Blvd).

Facebook: @MagdaragatPhilippinesInc.
Twitter: @MagdaragatPhil
Instagram:@magdaragat_philippines
Snapchat: @magdaragat204

