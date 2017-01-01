Fishing in Pine Falls & Cabela’s Meeting

Check out these pictures of recent giant greenback catches by fellow Filipino anglers. The bite this fall has been great at Pine Falls and on the Red River. Sadly, with the arrival of much cooler temperatures it appears that open water season is coming to an end.

Ice season however is just around the corner. If you have never been ice fishing or are looking to learn, we have a wealth of knowledge amongst the membership of the Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba. One of our goals this season is help those interested in trying out this fun winter activity. Join our public Facebook group for more information. Our next meeting is on December 14. More details to follow.

Our most recent meeting took place on October 18 at Cabela’s in Winnipeg. Those in attendance enjoyed free treats and a special discount courtesy of the store. We learned about advanced sturgeon rigging from Arnel Inocando and inflatable PFDs from Mike of Cabela’s.