Filipino filmmakers, actors shine in Hanoi Int’l Filmfest

Christian Bables was adjudged Best Actor in the fifth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) for his performance in “Signal Rock” during the award ceremonies held at Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace on Oct. 31.

The film was produced and directed by Chito Roño and written by Rody Vera. It was based on true events that took place in Biri Island, Northern Samar in the ’90s. Bables plays Intoy Abakan. He climbs the rock formations to get a signal and communicate with his sister Vicky who works as an OFW in Finland. “Signal Rock” is also the country’s entry to the Foreign Language Film category in the forthcoming 91st Academy Awards. In the HANIFF’s Campus and Film Project Market, filmmakers Crisanto “Sonny” Calvento was honored as Best Talent for Directing/Producing; while “John Denver Trending” directed by Arden Rod Condez was awarded as the Best Project.