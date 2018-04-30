Filipino Bilingual Program

Seven Oaks School Division

Seven Oaks School Division is considering establishing a Filipino bilingual program in the early grades for the 2018-2019 school year if there are sufficient student registrations.

Filipino bilingual program’s curriculum outcomes will be based on the Manitoba Education Curriculum. Filipino will likely be used as the language on instruction in social studies, music, arts and physical education. English would then be used in science and mathematics. Students would, of course, be taught English Language Arts. The bilingual program would place an emphasis on Filipino culture and history.

Filipino children who are newcomers will not easily forget their own language and culture upon arrival to Canada. For those who are born and raised in Canada, they will be able to learn their own people’s history and relate to their language and culture background.

For non-Filipino children, they will be able to learn and understand another language and culture. Therefore, it becomes an additional asset for them as they gain Filipino language competence that can be applied in social and cultural situations with others.

Filipino bilingual program is open to all students.

The division will make a decision on whether or not it can offer the program by early May 2018. Location of the program will be determined at that time based on registration.

Registration forms are available at every neighborhood early years school in the division.

Register by April 30th, 2018.