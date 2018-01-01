Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba first ever Annual General Meeting

The Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba held their first ever Annual General Meeting on December 18. Glen Lawn Funeral Home proudly sponsored the event by providing refreshments, desserts, and the use of their beautiful gathering room. Vickar Ford and Hot Rod’s Grill contributed to the awesome dinner buffet.

Guest speakers included Steve Sasaki (Rapala Canada), Garther Cheung (Northland Tackle), Mike Dotoli (president of the Walleye Anglers Association of Manitoba), and Ben Lang (president of the Manitoba Bass Anglers Association). Big plans for 2018 were discussed amongst the membership present including holding a family ice fishing derby for later this winter, online contests, and more. Join the fun today by contacting us on Facebook (Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba) or email me at eric.onthe.red@gmail.com