Fil-Am Teen ends journey on ‘K-pop Star’

Filipino-American Kriesha Tiu, a.k.a. Chrisha Choo, was eliminated from the Korean TV show “K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance.”

During the seventh episode, the 17-year old popular contestant on the show was in tears as judge Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, announced that she was out of the competition. The team of Tiu and Lee Soo Min performed against Kim Hye-rim and Min Ga Rin. Tiu and Lee failed to impress the judges with their performance including Tiu missing the lyrics of the song. According to Yang, Tiu made a slight mistake in singing the lyrics that it made her nervous and went downhill from there. Judge Park Jin-young, founder of JYP Entertainment, also told them that the hip-hop theme doesn’t match them. Tiu and Lee cried and consoled each other at the backstage for the disappointing result.