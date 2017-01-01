Fil-Am Teen ends journey on ‘K-pop Star’

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Entertainment, Philippine News
Fil-Am Teen ends journey on ‘K-pop Star’

Filipino-American Kriesha Tiu, a.k.a. Chrisha Choo, was eliminated from the Korean TV show “K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance.”

During the seventh episode, the 17-year old popular contestant on the show was in tears as judge Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, announced that she was out of the competition. The team of Tiu and Lee Soo Min performed against Kim Hye-rim and Min Ga Rin. Tiu and Lee failed to impress the judges with their performance including Tiu missing the lyrics of the song. According to Yang, Tiu made a slight mistake in singing the lyrics that it made her nervous and went downhill from there. Judge Park Jin-young, founder of JYP Entertainment, also told them that the hip-hop theme doesn’t match them. Tiu and Lee cried and consoled each other at the backstage for the disappointing result.

Related »

Delightful yet Educational Time for Whatever You Want to Do

Delightful yet Educational Time for Whatever You Want to Do

Coup rumors cause jitters in Manila

Coup rumors cause jitters in Manila

Better than Gold

Better than Gold

Big catch: Philippines earns PHP10.54 billion in seafood trade in Dubai

Big catch: Philippines earns PHP10.54 billion in seafood trade in Dubai